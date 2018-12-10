6,516 Shares in Zillow Group Inc (ZG) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 121.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Zillow Group stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.33 and a beta of 1.11. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $343.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

