$69.18 Million in Sales Expected for Halcon Resources Corp (HK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) to post sales of $69.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halcon Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.03 million and the highest is $74.10 million. Halcon Resources posted sales of $25.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 173.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halcon Resources will report full-year sales of $228.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.92 million to $240.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $405.57 million, with estimates ranging from $390.47 million to $433.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Halcon Resources.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 101.20%. The company’s revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HK. Zacks Investment Research cut Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital set a $6.00 target price on Halcon Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HK. Wilks Brothers LLC increased its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 31.4% during the third quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC now owns 15,156,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,800 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $10,785,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,868,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,320,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Halcon Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,481,000.

Shares of HK stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 4,012,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,425. The company has a market cap of $411.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 4.13. Halcon Resources has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

