$920,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will report $920,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $2.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 million to $3.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.99 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,777,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 533,883 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 29.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 172,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 39,376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 90.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 1,842,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 72,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management III LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the third quarter valued at $7,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KDMN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 228,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,261. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.58. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

