Abacus Mining and Exploration (AME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp (CVE:AME) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 23833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
About Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME)
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company currently focused on its optioned Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada in which it can acquire up to a 75% ownership interest, and the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.
