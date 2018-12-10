Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $74.10 price objective on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.66.

ABT stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In other news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $10,298,371.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares in the company, valued at $250,272,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $366,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,828.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,273 shares of company stock worth $19,410,942. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 417.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,586,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $340,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507,553 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

