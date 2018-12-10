AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,608,000 after acquiring an additional 348,882 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,243,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,867,000 after acquiring an additional 717,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,210,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,786,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,824,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,001,000 after acquiring an additional 157,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,479,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,223,000 after acquiring an additional 451,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,824,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 94,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $8,809,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,004,604.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

AbbVie stock opened at $86.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

WARNING: “AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/abbvie-inc-abbv-stake-increased-by-pinnacle-financial-partners-inc.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.