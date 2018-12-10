Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.63

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 10327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 705.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AOD)

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

