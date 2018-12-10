Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of AXDX opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 35.26 and a quick ratio of 33.54. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $766.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.48.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 81.76% and a negative net margin of 1,365.75%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,600.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $308,301. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

