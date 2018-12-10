Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,369 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $5,223,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $382,236.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.02.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $157.45 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $146.05 and a 1 year high of $175.64. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

