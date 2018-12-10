AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACRX. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.93.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $3.36 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $208.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.81.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Badri N. Dasu sold 28,351 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $141,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,061 shares in the company, valued at $270,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela P. Palmer acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 472,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,451.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,700 shares of company stock worth $123,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 433,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,094.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 273,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

