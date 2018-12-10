Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $66.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.38.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $47.23 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,072,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,251,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,798,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,835 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,286,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.