Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $65.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

