Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Holdings Boosted by Capital Guardian Trust Co.

Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,027 shares during the quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $49,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

