Adam Usdan Buys 50,000 Shares of Griffin Mining Ltd (GFM) Stock

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) insider Adam Usdan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($60,107.15).

Adam Usdan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 27th, Adam Usdan bought 50,000 shares of Griffin Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($56,187.12).

On Thursday, September 20th, Adam Usdan bought 60,000 shares of Griffin Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($68,992.55).

On Monday, September 17th, Adam Usdan bought 50,000 shares of Griffin Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,500 ($63,373.84).

Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Monday. Griffin Mining Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

