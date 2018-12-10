Adient (ADNT) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of Adient stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,324. Adient has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Adient had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adient will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 48,379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 583,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after purchasing an additional 582,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adient by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,315 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Adient by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 459,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 83,996 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Adient by 3,818.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,198 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

