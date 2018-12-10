Aeon Global Health (AGHC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Aeon Global Health offer solutions in the areas of Cancer Genomics, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, and Health Technology Applications. Aeon Global Health, formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp., is based in GAINESVILLE, United States. “

Get Aeon Global Health alerts:

Separately, Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeon Global Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

AGHC stock remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. Aeon Global Health has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeon Global Health had a negative return on equity of 337.14% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Aeon Global Health will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeon Global Health

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeon Global Health (AGHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeon Global Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeon Global Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.