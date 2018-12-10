AES Corp (AES) Position Lessened by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840,800 shares during the quarter. AES accounts for approximately 3.8% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.43% of AES worth $39,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,229,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 120,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AES by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,206,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 409,976 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of AES by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 607,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 112,893 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of AES stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

