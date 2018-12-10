Afam Capital Inc. Acquires 19,250 Shares of ING Groep NV (ING)

Afam Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the quarter. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ING. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.22. ING Groep NV has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Research analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

