Afam Capital Inc. Buys 5,957 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Afam Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 115,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 109,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Wedbush raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nomura raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

