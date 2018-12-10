Afam Capital Inc. Has $7.59 Million Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Afam Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.1% of Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 63,386 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.85.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $201.39 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $200.12 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

