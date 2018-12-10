Air France-KLM Sponsored (AFLYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.18. Air France-KLM had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

