Air Lease Corp (AL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

Shares of AL traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. 1,072,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,537. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 15,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $676,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,896.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,105.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2,075.2% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 224.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

