Akorn (AKRX) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Craig Hallum Analysts

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) has been given a $11.00 price objective by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 158.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKRX. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akorn in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Akorn has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRX opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Akorn has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $165.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 34.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akorn will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 672.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

