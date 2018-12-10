Alan R. Hoskins Acquires 10,000 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Stock

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) CEO Alan R. Hoskins bought 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,734. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $46.86. 972,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,542. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 549.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 35.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Energizer by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energizer to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/alan-r-hoskins-acquires-10000-shares-of-energizer-holdings-inc-enr-stock.html.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.