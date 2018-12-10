Albemarle (ALB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Albemarle remains focused on strengthening its lithium business. It is well placed to leverage strong growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The company should also gain from the synergies of Rockwood Holdings acquisition. Further, Albemarle is divesting non-core assets to boost growth opportunities and focus on its key businesses. The company also remains committed to deliver incremental returns to shareholders. However, Albemarle is facing headwinds associated with higher expected tax rate in 2018 and challenges in bromine and catalysts units. Moreover, a significant rise in capital spending is expected to hurt its free cash flows this year. Albemarle has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.66.

ALB opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $138.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.19%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $299,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,288.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Albemarle by 3,087.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Albemarle by 139.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 52,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 30.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 55,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Albemarle by 29.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 83,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.