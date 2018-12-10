Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.80. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $39.87.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper acquired 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,670.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $194,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 13.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 55.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,369,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

