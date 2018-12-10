Algert Global LLC Grows Holdings in Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,267 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Sierra Oncology worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 35.7% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 70,724 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Sierra Oncology Inc has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.68 and a quick ratio of 14.68.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

