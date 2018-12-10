Algert Global LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Datawatch Co. (DWCH)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Datawatch Co. (NASDAQ:DWCH) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,941 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.40% of Datawatch worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Datawatch by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Datawatch in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Datawatch in the second quarter valued at approximately $813,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Datawatch by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Datawatch during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on DWCH shares. National Securities cut Datawatch to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Datawatch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
NASDAQ:DWCH opened at $13.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Datawatch Co. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $14.20.
Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter. Datawatch had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 24.71%.
Datawatch Company Profile
Datawatch Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes business computer software products to self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets in the United States and internationally. Its software solutions allow organizations to access, analyze, and visualize their information.
