Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $180.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.50.

ALGT stock opened at $126.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $105.21 and a 12 month high of $181.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $393.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.32%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.42 per share, with a total value of $1,385,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,787,267.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth $242,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 44.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $312,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

