Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Healthequity worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,427,000 after buying an additional 777,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,132,000 after purchasing an additional 715,441 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Healthequity by 751.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 752,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,511,000 after purchasing an additional 664,157 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Healthequity by 3,569.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 284,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 276,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 321,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY opened at $68.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HQY. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Healthequity from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $348,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,400 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

