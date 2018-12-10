Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,268,000 after purchasing an additional 901,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,338,000 after purchasing an additional 198,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,150,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 117,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 341,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus set a $80.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $65.59 on Monday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 17,717 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,233,457.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 45,832 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $3,198,615.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,428,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,695,154.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,030,898. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/alliancebernstein-l-p-increases-stake-in-emergent-biosolutions-inc-ebs.html.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.