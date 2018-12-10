Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3,102.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $123.51 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.41 and a 52-week high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

