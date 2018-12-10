Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 22,715 Shares of CONMED Co. (CNMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,715 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of CONMED worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heather L. Cohen acquired 900 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $120,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $78.00 price target on CONMED and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price target on CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CONMED has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $65.33 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

