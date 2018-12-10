Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,615,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,758,000 after buying an additional 140,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,508,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,937,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,446,000 after buying an additional 32,509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Alliant Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,498,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,412,000 after buying an additional 359,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,921,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,350,000 after buying an additional 32,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

NYSE:LNT opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In other news, Director Deborah B. Dunie bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $538,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

