Allianz (ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($254.65) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BNP Paribas set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €213.83 ($248.63).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €174.84 ($203.30) on Monday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

