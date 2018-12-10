Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $13.85 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,682,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,793,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,701,000 after acquiring an additional 723,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 858,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 607,588 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,705,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,917.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 408,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,964,000 after acquiring an additional 406,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $121.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.85. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 16,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,009,911.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,698,316.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $936,713.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

