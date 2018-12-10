Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,408 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of L3 Technologies worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,091,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the third quarter worth $10,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLL opened at $178.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. L3 Technologies Inc has a one year low of $172.54 and a one year high of $223.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. L3 Technologies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on L3 Technologies from $274.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.67.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

