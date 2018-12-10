Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 96.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $252,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $50.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Mizuho set a $55.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 111,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $5,770,232.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,714,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 262,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $13,562,849.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,766,090.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.52 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 90.71% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

