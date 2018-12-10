Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is First Manhattan Co.’s 10th Largest Position

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $287,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,471,546,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 132,719.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after buying an additional 18,665,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,038,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,505,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $95,276.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.75, for a total value of $10,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $864,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,437 shares of company stock worth $98,403,047. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $1,036.58 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $980.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $721.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morningstar restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

