Altria Group (MO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.73

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.73 and last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 363955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 128,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

