Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 513,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 584,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.41.

Shares of BK stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

