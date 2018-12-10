Amalgamated Bank Has $5.68 Million Position in Aon PLC (AON)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in AON by 13,414.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,527,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,856 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 53.2% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,721,000 after acquiring an additional 485,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 56.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,574,000 after acquiring an additional 274,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AON by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,442,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,462,000 after acquiring an additional 191,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $25,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of AON from $165.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AON from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

In other AON news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $158.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $130.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 43.96%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

