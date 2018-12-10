Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) Receives $31.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amarin to $30.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amarin from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Amarin stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 348,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,654,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.96 and a beta of 0.66. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 879,241 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $9,759,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 17,042 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $353,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,664,108 shares of company stock valued at $47,118,016. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

