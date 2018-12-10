American Beacon Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 81,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,051,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

NYSE:RTN opened at $165.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $162.31 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

