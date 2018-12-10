American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,789 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of American Campus Communities worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,674,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC opened at $43.73 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.25.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 79.65%.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 11,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $485,054.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

