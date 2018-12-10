American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,857 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,588,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,201,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $492,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,939 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,258.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,805,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,154,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 47.41%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

