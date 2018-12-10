American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of HubSpot worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,410,000 after acquiring an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 795,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,775,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $64,123,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 338,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 32,715 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $3,388,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $71,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,865 shares of company stock worth $16,049,968 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

NYSE HUBS opened at $128.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -125.79 and a beta of 1.91. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.65 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

