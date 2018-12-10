American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,941,000 after purchasing an additional 869,058 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,026,000 after purchasing an additional 685,374 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,234,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,382,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,182,000 after purchasing an additional 549,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,884,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $58,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,703.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $64.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $76.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.07.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

