American International Group Inc. Buys 621 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ingevity worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 732.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 683,611 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 240.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after purchasing an additional 611,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,025,000 after purchasing an additional 431,313 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $19,759,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 194.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 240,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 158,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVT opened at $85.18 on Monday. Ingevity Corp has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 47.45%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingevity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital set a $98.00 price target on shares of Ingevity and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

