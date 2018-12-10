American International Group’s (AIG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $58.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.31.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. American International Group has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $698,240,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 38,370.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,733,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 56.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,621,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149,702 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American International Group by 81.1% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 83.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,926,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,988 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

